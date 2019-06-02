|
Edith Harrison Stewart
Lecompte - A celebration of life for Edith Harrison Stewart will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with Dr. Stewart Holloway and Rev. Lindsey Burns officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Edith Marie Harrison Stewart was born November 8, 1922, in Port Neches, Texas. During her early childhood, the family moved to Reeves, Louisiana, where she grew up and graduated from Reeves High School. As a child, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the Reeves Congregational Church. She was baptized as a young adult at Riverview Baptist Church, Alexandria. She married William Jasper Stewart, Jr., on August 18, 1945. The couple made their home and raised their family on the Stewart family property in the Latanier community. Mrs. Stewart was a devoted and hardworking wife and mother. She was gifted at crocheting and sewing and used her talents to make quilts, clothes, and stuffed animals and dolls for her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and found her greatest joy when her house was full on Christmas Eve.
She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Alexandria, where she taught preschool and children's Sunday School for over 45 years. In recent years, she attended First Baptist Church, Pineville, where her grandson is pastor, but she always considered Riverview her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Jasper Stewart, Jr.; her sisters, Vera Young and Yvonne Kennedy; and her brothers, Harold Harrison, Charles Harrison, Philip Harrison, and Richard Harrison. Those left to continue her legacy include her three children: Katherine Stewart Holloway of Lecompte; William Harrison Stewart (Vanessa) of Lecompte; and Jacqueline Stewart Franks of Georgetown; five grandchildren: Candice Franks Wright (Casey); Stewart Holloway (Rebecca); Steven Franks (Adriane); Edy Stewart Whitson (Nick); and Amy Stewart Bales (Carl); eleven great-grandchildren; and her brother, James Harrison of Central City, Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to Creel Memorial Garden, PO Box 12, Reeves, LA, 70658; Riverview Baptist Church Building Fund, 8705 Highway 1 S, Alexandria, LA, 71302; or the First Baptist Church of Pineville Building Fund, 901 Main Street, Pineville, LA, 71360.
Published in The Town Talk on June 2, 2019