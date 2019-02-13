|
Edith Hilton
Pineville - A private graveside service for Ms. Edith Hilton will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at PolyMack Cemetery with Reverend Clark Palmer officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Edith was born March 4, 1928 to Clifton Lee Cady and Vene Elvira McPherson Cady in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Leaving home, Edith joined the U.S. Air Force and served her duty wholly and honorably. After retiring, and in the twilight of her life, she met and married the greatest love of her life, Jackson Hilton, also known as "Paw Jack". They spent those twilight years together, living in the Kisatchie Forest of Louisiana; living the "good life" with her green thumb, hosting all holiday celebrations and sleep retreats for her grandkids. She was the longest standing Avon Representative in the area. Edith spent her pastime crocheting and hunting.
Edith passed away on November 18, 2018 in California, although we do not know the circumstances of her death at this time. She went missing in October 2015 and her family had not been able to locate her. Just this past week, by the Grace of our Good Lord, Edith was found in down town Los Angeles, however, she was deceased. After much legalities and humbled prayers, her family has been able to claim her remains and bring her home to be laid to rest beside her beloved "Paw Jack". Edith will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ms. Hilton is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Vene Cady; her beloved husband, Jackson Howard Hilton; five siblings, C.B. Cady, Gene Cady, Beth Rossi, June Ray, Wesley "Bubba" Cady; one brother-in-law, Robert Ray; one sister-in-law, Frances Cady; one son-in-law, David Moreland; one daughter-in-law, Debi MacFarlane; three great grandsons, Andrew Michael MacFarlane, Andrew Loyd Bonnette and Michael Clay Bowers.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include two daughters, Annette Moreland of Benton, Karen Jo Rachal and her husband Duane of Otis; one son, Andrew MacFarlane "Buddy" of Otis; one brother, Charles Cady of Pine Bluff; ten grandchildren, Leslie Cochran, Angela Black, Penny Bonnette Boykin, Rufus "Bubba" Loyd Bonnette, II, Michael MacFarlane, Sara Bonnette Zito, Paul Dale MacFarlane, Jeremy Bonnette, Nick MacFarlane, Haley MacFarlane; twenty-eight great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and a host of three generations of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cody Jackson Feazell, Clayton Bonnette, Bo Bowers, Corbin Zito, Colin Zito, Bryson Johnson, Bill Zito and Timothy Boykin.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Hineston, on Wednesday, February13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the 6:00 p.m. hour being dedicated to celebrating her life and telling the story of her life and death.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 13, 2019