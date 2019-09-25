|
Edith Whites Ausley
Alexandria, LA - A private celebration of life will be held for Edith Whites Ausley who went to be with our Lord Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Edith W. Ausley, 102, of Alexandria, LA. was born July 2, 1917, in Roe, Arkansas. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, always willing to lend a loving hand. Among many things she enjoyed helping with children, pets, gardens, kitchen, sewing, homework or any other need to be filled. She shared her talents and compassionate heart, not only with her family and friends, but with her community and church as a member of Eastern Star and Roe Methodist Church.
Grandma Ausley is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Henry Ausley, Sr.; mother, Della E. Walton Glenn; stepfather, Fritz Glenn; father, Hiram B. Whites; sisters, Ella Mae Lowe, Goldie Calliotte and son-in-law, Charles R. Cearley.
Memories of times with her bring smiles to our faces and warmth to our hearts. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Joe H. Ausley, Capt. U.S. Navy, Ret. (Carolyn), daughter, Evonne Ausley Cearley; grandchildren, Joe H. Ausley (Vivian), Bryan T. Ausley (Jeannette), Paul D. Ausley, Rebecca Cearley Cook (Clay), Theresa Cearley Christian, Charles Clifton Cearley (Barbara) and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 25, 2019