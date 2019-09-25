Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Ausley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Whites Ausley


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Whites Ausley Obituary
Edith Whites Ausley

Alexandria, LA - A private celebration of life will be held for Edith Whites Ausley who went to be with our Lord Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Edith W. Ausley, 102, of Alexandria, LA. was born July 2, 1917, in Roe, Arkansas. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, always willing to lend a loving hand. Among many things she enjoyed helping with children, pets, gardens, kitchen, sewing, homework or any other need to be filled. She shared her talents and compassionate heart, not only with her family and friends, but with her community and church as a member of Eastern Star and Roe Methodist Church.

Grandma Ausley is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Henry Ausley, Sr.; mother, Della E. Walton Glenn; stepfather, Fritz Glenn; father, Hiram B. Whites; sisters, Ella Mae Lowe, Goldie Calliotte and son-in-law, Charles R. Cearley.

Memories of times with her bring smiles to our faces and warmth to our hearts. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Joe H. Ausley, Capt. U.S. Navy, Ret. (Carolyn), daughter, Evonne Ausley Cearley; grandchildren, Joe H. Ausley (Vivian), Bryan T. Ausley (Jeannette), Paul D. Ausley, Rebecca Cearley Cook (Clay), Theresa Cearley Christian, Charles Clifton Cearley (Barbara) and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Ausley Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now