Edna Stewart Powell
Pineville - Private Graveside services for Edna Stewart Powell will be held Sunday, March 21, 2020, at Tioga Cemetery, with Brother Charles Hutzler and Brother Chris Morris officiating.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Blake Powell, Daniel Bedgood, Spencer Bailey, Joey Powell, Drew Bedgood, Kevin Powell, Jeremy Powell and Gary Moreau.
Edna Stewart Powell, 93, of Pineville, passed from this life on Thursday March 19, 2020, at her residence.
Edna attended Word of Grace Ministries, Pineville. She was a Missionary for Christ for all Nations for 30 years to the Navaho Indians in Lybrook New Mexico. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Powell, Sr.; daughter, Myra J. Powell Frazier; parents, Edward and Myrtle Gunter Stewart; brother, Edsel Stewart and sister, Sarah "Bookie" Baker.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Ray L. Powell, Jr., Max A. Powell, Martin E. "Bo" Powell, Robert L. "Bobby" Powell and Timothy R. Powell; daughter, Leah L. Powell Bedgood; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of extended family members and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020