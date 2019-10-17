|
Edward Cleveland Douglas
Alexandria - A Life Well Lived
Edward C. Douglas departed this life on October 9, 2019 at the graceful age of 101 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Edward was born in Pineville, Louisiana on December 30,1917 to the late Henry Douglas and Lillie McCoy Douglas. He was married to the late Yvonne Bell Douglas.
He was baptized at an early age at Bright Morning Star Church in Pineville. Later in life he became Catholic and was a member of St. Juliana Catholic Church. Edward attended elementary school in Pineville and high school at St. James High School in Alexandria. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his country in World War II. Edward retired from the VA Hospital with 30 years of service.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories his children Edward "Eddie"(Debbie)Douglas of New Orleans, LA, Lynn Douglas Lemott, and Roscoe Douglas of Alexandria, LA; his grandchildren,Gregory Gross(Charlotte), Keith Lemott, Yvette Powell of Virginia, Kerrick Lemott (DeCantice) and seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Edward is also survived by his sister Bernice Douglas Batiste, his sister-in-law Meredith Bell Decuir and brother-in-law Sterling Bell of New Orleans, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service honoring his life and legacy will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 900 Daspit Street, Alexandria, LA 71302. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a ritual of the United States Army at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. He will be taken to Alexandria Memorial Gardens for burial immediately following the service.
Professional services are provided by Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301 www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019