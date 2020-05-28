Edwin R. (Randy) Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin R. Wilson (Randy)

Pineville - Funeral services for Edwin (Randy) Wilson will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville with Reverend Jeremy Shepherd officiating. The family requests visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie.

Mr. Wilson, 92, was born on September 30, 1927. He passed away on May 28, 2020, at Rapides General Hospital.

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Occupation of Japan after World War II, he enjoyed a long career in various aspects of the automobile industry. He also worked tirelessly to educate others about the Korean War in remembrance of his only brother, Louis Roscoe Wilson, who was killed in that conflict.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Allene Dunlap Wilson; infant grandson, Scott Randall Lucas; brother, Louis Roscoe Wilson; and parents, Bessie and Percy Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Wilson Lucas; grandsons, Dustin Daniel Lucas and wife Noelle, and Todd Leighton Lucas; and great-grandsons, Jackson Scott Lucas and Landry Michael Lucas.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Lucas, Todd Lucas, Alan Williams, Pete Blackman, Dexter Evans and Richard Moran.

Special thanks to the dedicated personnel at Hilltop Nursing Center for their professional care, friendship and support, and to Glenda Lavalais in previous years of his care.

To extend on-line condolences to the Wilson family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved