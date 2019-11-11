|
Edwina Luttrell Adams
Memorial Services for Edwina Luttrell Adams will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Tioga First Baptist Church in Pineville, La with Reverend Tim Hisaw officiating.
Mrs. Adams, age 86, entered eternal rest Monday, November 4th, 2019 at her home in Tioga, Louisiana with her loving son and daughter in law by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Ray Adams; parents, Lijah Benjamin and Callie Luttrell; three brothers, Ray Luttrell, Willard Luttrell, and A.B. Luttrell; three sisters, Eloise Slayter, Yvonne Bailey and Iona Luttrell; two children Charm Danzy and Gary Lynn Adams.
She is survived by one son Raymond Scott Adams (Julia) of Tioga; one sister Neva Worsham of Pineville; one sister-in-law Mary Adams Litton of Pineville; ten grandchildren Adam Danzy, David Vercher, Marie Baker, Heather Sandifer, Melissa Adams-Trejo, Leanne Gilliland, Gregory Adams, Ashley Hooper, Megan Adams, and Elyse Adams, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Special thanks to her niece Dot Buckley for her time, love, and dedication to Mrs. Adams in her later years.
Edwina was a long-time member of Tioga First Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a long and fulfilling career as an Occupational Therapist at Central State Hospital. In retirement she loved to travel and make memories with her friends and family. She was known as "MawMaw Bubbles" by her great grandchildren for her love of blowing bubbles with them. She invested love and values in her family. She was a lady who left an impression on all who knew her. She leaves a legacy of laughter, joy, and perseverance. She will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. All who were touched by her beautiful spirit are invited to attend the memorial service.
Thank you to St. Joseph's Hospice for taking great care of Mrs. Adams in her last days. Also, special thanks to Julia Adams, her daughter in law, for selflessly giving her time and going beyond the call of love.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019