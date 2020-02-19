|
Eileen M. Fuhrer Neal
Alexandria - The Rite of Burial of the Dead with Holy Eucharist will be celebrated for Eileen M. Fuhrer Neal at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in St. James Episcopal Church with The Rev. Timothy R. Heflin officiating and under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
A reception following the service will be held at St. James Episcopal Parish Hall for family and friends.
Eileen M. Fuhrer Neal, née Eileen Patricia Miller, passed away peacefully in her Alexandria home on Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick William Miller and Dora Middleton Miller of Doncaster, England; her daughter, Anne Fuhrer Morrison (Christian S. Morrison); her husband of many years, Leonard Fuhrer; her sisters K. Jean Moore (Louis F. Moore, Jr.) of Seattle, and Margaret Miller Cooper (Alan H.G. Cooper) of Zimbabwe.
She is survived by her daughters Sara Giselle Fuhrer of Alexandria, LA, Emily Fuhrer Swan (Benjamin B. Swan) of Brunswick, ME, and Helen Fuhrer Stapleton (Archie C. Stapleton III) of Sewanee, TN; and her 10 grandchildren: Lucy A. Morrison, William F. Morrison (Brittany Toon), Harrison B. Swan, Ripley F. Swan, Katharine W. Swan, Jacob D. Lipman, Sophie J. Lipman, Margaret A. Stapleton (Ben T. Ayers), Anna L. Stapleton, and Thomas L. Stapleton.
Ms. Neal was born in Doncaster, England, and shared many interesting stories about growing up during World War II-a time of scarcity and rationing, which instilled a strong sense of resourcefulness, frugality, and gratitude. Though she spent more years of her life in the United States than in England, she remained very British- taking her tea every day at 3:00 like clockwork and maintaining a no-nonsense Yorkshire practicality. She graduated from Goldsmith College, University of London and taught English before meeting her husband, Leonard Fuhrer, and moving, sight unseen, to his hometown of Alexandria, Louisiana in 1955.
There, she raised four daughters and was active in many organizations, such as the Junior League, the YWCA, the Central Louisiana Arts Association, the City Park Players, the Alexandria Zoo, the Rapides Symphony Guild, the Green Thumb Garden Club, both Temple Gemiluth Chassodim and St. James Episcopal Church, to name a few. She was instrumental in establishing the Alexandria Museum of Art in the old Rapides Bank building. For many years, she operated an antique store specializing in pieces from her native England. An avid reader, a world traveler, and a lifelong learner, she encouraged curiosity in her children. Her favorite pastimes were long walks, tennis, and birdwatching. Some of the happiest summers of her life were spent on the coast of Maine with her second husband, Jerry Neal, of Alexandria. She was both mother and grandmother to Lucy and Will Morrison. She valued her family and many friends in Louisiana and England.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray St, Alexandria, LA 71301 or to the Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, New York 10014
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020