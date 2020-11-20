1/1
Elaine Holt Beck
Mrs. Elaine Holt Beck

Pollock - October 6, 1922 - November 20, 2020

Funeral services for Mrs. Elaine Holt Beck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, of Pineville, with Reverend Steve Berger officiating. Interment will follow in Pollock Cemetery, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Mrs. Beck, 98, of Pollock, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020, in her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pineville and was a Home Economics teacher. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Louisiana College and traveled the world as an Air Force wife. She was a true southern lady who was well-known for her home cooking and hospitality. As a matter of fact, she was still cooking large meals for her family just three weeks before her death. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eva Holt; her husband, Col. Joseph Pershing Beck; one daughter, Susan Elaine Beck Blount and two brothers, Jack Holt and Ben F. Holt.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include one son, Joseph P. Beck, II and his wife, Elaine, of Pollock; one sister, Martha Slaughter, of Pineville; three grandchildren, Joseph P. Beck, III, of Alexandria, Sherry Elaine Morgan, of Memphis, TN. and Joseph Yuri Beck, of Alexandria and five great grandchildren, Joseph Pershing Beck, IV, Amelia Adeline Beck, Eli David Beck, Joseph Holt Beck and Maxwell James Morgan.

A time of visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, of Pineville, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve are: Joseph P. Beck, II, Joseph P. Beck, III, Joseph Yuri Beck, Frank Holt, Mike Slaughter and Todd Frost.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to: Montessori Educational Center, 4209 N. Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71303.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Beck family by visiting www.rushfh.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 448-0846
