Elbert Duane WigginsAlexandria - Elbert Duane Wiggins, born December 16, 1932, to Clyde and Jettie Wiggins passed into eternal rest June 19, 2020. A native of Jamestown, Elbert was a graduate of Jamestown High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He served as the Program Specialist in the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. After his retirement from the USDA, he pursued a second career in real estate sales with Coldwell Bankers.Since his arrival to Alexandria, he joined Calvary Baptist Church. He proudly served as a deacon and enjoyed his many friends. He also served as volunteer and past President and board member of the Cabrini Auxiliary for 2 years. He loved to meet every Wednesday with his retired friends at Shipley Donuts.He left behind to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years, Barbara Schexnayder Wiggins of Alexandria; one brother, Gary Wiggins of Jamestown; children, Angela Wiggins-Johnson (Sid) of Oakdale, Ronnie Wiggins (Terri) of Pineville, Susan Schmachel of Bossier City, and Dale Wiggins (Stephanie) of Aledo, Texas. Grandchildren are Heather Martin, Tara Johnson, Tanya Slayter, Brandon Wiggins, Lance Hardman, Sydney Brantley, Weston and Garrett Wiggins a host of great grandchildren. Stepchildren, include Chad Urbina (Monteil), Duane Urbina (Tina) of Ville Platte, Danette Cruz (Ricky) of Natchitoches, Todd Urbina (Stacey), and Jennifer Rachal (Kenny) of Alexandria.Pallbearers are Chad Urbina, Duane Urbina, Ricky Cruz, Todd Urbina, Kenny Rachal, and Bill Harris. Visitation is scheduled at Hixson Bros. Funeral Home on Jackson St. Monday evening 5:00 - 8:00 and Tuesday at 1:00 - until time of service at 2:00 on Tuesday. Services will be officiated by Dr. B. David Brooks. Interment will be held Tuesday at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.