Elbert Duane Wiggins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elbert Duane Wiggins

Alexandria - Elbert Duane Wiggins, born December 16, 1932, to Clyde and Jettie Wiggins passed into eternal rest June 19, 2020. A native of Jamestown, Elbert was a graduate of Jamestown High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He served as the Program Specialist in the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. After his retirement from the USDA, he pursued a second career in real estate sales with Coldwell Bankers.

Since his arrival to Alexandria, he joined Calvary Baptist Church. He proudly served as a deacon and enjoyed his many friends. He also served as volunteer and past President and board member of the Cabrini Auxiliary for 2 years. He loved to meet every Wednesday with his retired friends at Shipley Donuts.

He left behind to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years, Barbara Schexnayder Wiggins of Alexandria; one brother, Gary Wiggins of Jamestown; children, Angela Wiggins-Johnson (Sid) of Oakdale, Ronnie Wiggins (Terri) of Pineville, Susan Schmachel of Bossier City, and Dale Wiggins (Stephanie) of Aledo, Texas. Grandchildren are Heather Martin, Tara Johnson, Tanya Slayter, Brandon Wiggins, Lance Hardman, Sydney Brantley, Weston and Garrett Wiggins a host of great grandchildren. Stepchildren, include Chad Urbina (Monteil), Duane Urbina (Tina) of Ville Platte, Danette Cruz (Ricky) of Natchitoches, Todd Urbina (Stacey), and Jennifer Rachal (Kenny) of Alexandria.

Pallbearers are Chad Urbina, Duane Urbina, Ricky Cruz, Todd Urbina, Kenny Rachal, and Bill Harris. Visitation is scheduled at Hixson Bros. Funeral Home on Jackson St. Monday evening 5:00 - 8:00 and Tuesday at 1:00 - until time of service at 2:00 on Tuesday. Services will be officiated by Dr. B. David Brooks. Interment will be held Tuesday at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Service
02:00 PM
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved