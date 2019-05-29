Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Juliana Catholic Church
900 Daspit Street
Alexandria, LA
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Juliana Catholic Church
900 Daspit Street
Alexandria, LA
Pineville, LA - On Monday, May 20, 2019, Elias Joseph Williams went to be with our Lord peacefully surrounded by his family. Elias is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joyce M. Clay Williams, five children, Janice Marie , Michael Joseph(Similia), Cynthia Ann, Alan Christopher (Darlene) and Vernon Edward Williams. Also 15 grandchildren, 9 great children and a host of family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Elias is preceded in death by his parents Elias and Pauline WIlliams by his siblings Charles Lloyd Williams and Pauline Junia Williams-Jennings.and first wife Edith Jones-Williams.



SERVICES FOR SIR KNIGHT JOE WILLIAMS KPC RITUAL ---- Friday, May 31, 2019 -- 9:45 a.m. St. Juliana Catholic Church 900 Daspit Street Alexandria, LA. 71301

Services for Sir Knight Elias J. Williams: FUNERAL MASS—Friday, May 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. St. Juliana Catholic Church 900 Daspit Street Alexandria, LA. 71301



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Juliana College Education Ministry at St. Juliana Catholic Church in Elias J. Willams' name. 900 Daspit Street Alexandria, La. 71301
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019
