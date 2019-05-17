Services
Jeane's Funeral Service
100 E Union St
Leesville, LA 71446
(337) 238-1700
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
at The Church House
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
at The Church House
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church House
2013 Alexandria Hwy.
Elizabeth Hall Obituary
Elizabeth Hall

Leesville - Funeral services for Elizabeth Jane Pickering Hall will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Church House, 2013 Alexandria Hwy., with Sister Lorraine Smith and Reverend Dewey Coffman officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.

Visitation times for Mrs. Hall will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5:00 p.m.to 10:00 p.m. at The Church House and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Liz was born on October 24, 1958, in Alexandria, LA and passed away peacefully at home in LaCamp surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019, at the age of 60. She was a native of Otis, LA and lived in the LaCamp area all of her life. On March 31, 1974, she married her soulmate, Johnny, and she provided a loving home to him and their children. For a while, she worked in the laundry department of Bayne Jones Hospital, but most of all, Liz enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a true southern mama and her family was blessed by the many delicious meals she prepared. Liz could often be found working outside mowing or tending to her flowers. She was a member of The Church House and enjoyed traveling with her family to see new places. Most of all, Liz loved spending time with her grandchildren and would often go camping and fishing with them.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Wess Pickering and Mavis Robinson Pickering; brothers, Tom and Charles Pickering; and sisters, Elaine Griffin and Sue Dubouis.

Left to cherish their memories of her are her husband of 45 years, Johnny Lee Hall of LaCamp, LA

son, Jonathan Hall of LaCamp, LA

daughters, Vanessa Hall Self and husband Laron of Simpson, LA and Elisa Hall Williams and husband Glenn of Simpson, LA

brother, William "Buck" Pickering and wife Nancy of Otis, LA

sisters, Judy Skeeles and Mary Durison and husband Roy all from Otis, LA

grandchildren, Victoria Leigh Self Williams and husband Wyatt; Austin Gage Williams; Dustin Trace Williams; Layne Riley Self; Tristin Isaiah Williams; Anistin Hope Williams, all of Simpson, LA; McKenzie Mavis Hall; and Carter Theron Hall both of Alexandria, LA

and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hall, Austin Williams, Dustin Williams, Layne Self, Tristin Williams, Wyatt Williams, and Ricky Pelt.

Honorary pallbearer will be Carter Hall.

Words of comfort and encouragement for the family and friends of Liz may be left at www.jeanesfs.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 17, 2019
