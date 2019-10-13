Resources
Elizabeth Jarvis Lockey

2/20/1966 - 10/14/2018



If you could see me now, you wouldn't shed a tear. Though you may not understand why i'm no longer here. Remember my spirit, that's the real me. I'm still very much alive. Oh if you could only see! I've beheld our Father's face. I've touched my savor's hand. The angels all rejoiced, as I entered the Promised Land. Beyond the gates of pearls, I walk on golden streets. I've touched the walls of jasper, dipped my foot in the crystal sea. The beauty is beyond words, nothing can compare. I've even seen your mansion; Someday I will meet you there. Allow Jesus to be your guide, His words will show you the way. So, please don't cry! We will meet again someday!

We miss you and love you,

Mom, Dad, Ashlyn, Lacey, Family and Friends
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 13, 2019
