Elizabeth Jodyne Bazarow Gilbert
Elizabeth Jodyne Bazarow Gilbert, 75, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born August 10, 1944 in Gillett, AR, to J.W. and Betty Jo Beam Bazarow.
She loved spending time outdoors with her dog, Pretty, journaling, games, and spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed gardening. She loved listening to Dolly Parton and gospel music, and doing things her own special way and making people laugh. She hated saying bye, instead she always said see you later.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Jerry Bazarow; and one sister Bonnie Brewer.
She is survived by her three children Michael Gilbert (Tina) of Enola, AR, Michelle Harness (Tom) of Searcy, AR, and Melinda Strange (Laney) of Forrest Hill, LA; eight grandchildren Michael Gilbert, II (Courtney), Brandon Gilbert, Haley Reynolds (Mitch), Ryan Harness, Will Harness, Lanna Naylor, Audra Grace Naylor, and Mallory Naylor; four great grandchildren Jayden and Xander Gilbert and Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds; one brother Greg Bazarow of Gillett, AR; and two sisters Shirley McGraw of Lonoke, AR, and Sherri Selig of DeWitt, AR.
Graveside services were April 11 at DeWitt Cemetery by Essex Funeral Home. www.essexfuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020