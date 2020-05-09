|
|
Ellen M. McManus McConnel
Ellen M. McManus McConnell (1942-2020) passed courageously from this life into the next on May 4, 2020, at her daughter's house in Dracut, Massachusetts. She will be loved, remembered, and missed by more people than can be counted.
During her seventy-seven year life, she exemplified an unbounded love for family and friends. Quick to laugh, an excellent listener, and helpful to a fault, she could always be counted on for a loving touch, wise counsel, or a swift kick in the pants, whichever might be needed at the time.
Ellen began her family when she married a military man named Robert (Bob) McConnell. Over the fifty-three year course of their marriage, she proudly followed him through numerous postings while raising three children, eventually settling down in Pineville, Louisiana. Not long after her arrival in Central Louisiana, she began a successful career in real estate that would span several decades where her honesty, helpful nature, and treatment of clients like family created lifelong friends.
Her true passion in life, beyond all else, was her devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for those whom she called her "little people" knew no limits. For them, she always strived to make every day, birthdays, and holidays something truly special.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. McConnell; her parents, George T. McManus and Mary C. Puchi; her son, William T. McConnell (Tom); and her sister Katheryn Fraser.
Ellen is survived by her daughter Theresa (Tracy) Poirier and her husband Raymond; her son, John Timothy (Tim) McConnell and his wife Pam; her grandchildren, Anthony VanAsselberg and his wife Monica; Christopher VanAsselberg and Desiree; Sarah Jean Hill; Dustin McConnell and Caroline; John Tyler McConnell; Scott McConnell and Emma Poirier. Her great-grandchildren, Natalie VanAsselberg and Jackson McConnell.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service celebrating Ellen's life and her legacy of love, loyalty and laughter, will be held in Pineville, Louisiana at a date to be announced later this year.
Published in The Town Talk from May 9 to May 10, 2020