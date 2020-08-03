1/
Elma Louise Dowty Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elma Louise Dowty Wells

Boyce - Graveside services for Elma Louise Dowty Wells will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Joy Antony officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Louise Wells, of Boyce, passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 88, at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Johnnie Netherland, and May Nichols; her brothers, Jeff, Wilbur, and Gene Dowty; her first husband, Isedore Vercher, III, and second husband, Melvin Wells.

She was born on September 29, 1931, to the union of Thomas Jefferson Dowty, Sr., and Leola Basco Dowty. She enjoyed music, dancing, and gardening. Elma loved to tend to her flowers and was a retired school lunchroom worker.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Sue Haynes and Diane Vercher; two granddaughters, Jamie Weaver (Billy Weaver, Jr) and Jessica Till (Ron Nichols). Those also left include her two great-grandchildren, Logan Till and Reagan Nichols, and one sister, Tootsie Bostick.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Wells Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kramer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved