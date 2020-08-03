Elma Louise Dowty Wells
Boyce - Graveside services for Elma Louise Dowty Wells will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Joy Antony officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Louise Wells, of Boyce, passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 88, at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Johnnie Netherland, and May Nichols; her brothers, Jeff, Wilbur, and Gene Dowty; her first husband, Isedore Vercher, III, and second husband, Melvin Wells.
She was born on September 29, 1931, to the union of Thomas Jefferson Dowty, Sr., and Leola Basco Dowty. She enjoyed music, dancing, and gardening. Elma loved to tend to her flowers and was a retired school lunchroom worker.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Sue Haynes and Diane Vercher; two granddaughters, Jamie Weaver (Billy Weaver, Jr) and Jessica Till (Ron Nichols). Those also left include her two great-grandchildren, Logan Till and Reagan Nichols, and one sister, Tootsie Bostick.
