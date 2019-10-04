|
Eloise Delores Gòmez Andries
Alexandria - Mass of Christian Burial for Eloise Delores Gòmez Andries will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor, Rev. Craig Scott and Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 PM until 6 PM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 PM at the funeral home.
Eloise Andries, 77, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born in Sacramento, CA and moved to Louisiana in 1961, after marrying Ronnie Andries.
Eloise is preceded in death by her parents, Juventino F. and Angelita N. Gomez and her parents in law, A.V. and Ruby Andries.
She earned her undergraduate degree at Northwestern State University and her graduate degree from Louisiana State University. She retired from Louisiana State University at Alexandria in 2000, after 26 years of service as Assistant Professor and served as the first Women's Counselor. While at LSUA, Eloise held many positions, including, Director of Community Relations and, Director of the Learning Center and Developmental Education,
Eloise also had long standing community affiliations including former Board Member and long- time Sergeant at Arms for the Rotary Club of Alexandria, several leadership positions within the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Past President of the American Association of University Women, Past President of the Professional Women's Network, and Former Treasurer of the Alexandria - Pineville Mayoral Commission for the Needs of Women.
She was an avid LSU football fan and loved to dance with the Dancing Dames. Eloise was a past board member and past Captain of Mystique Krewe of Rapides, as well as, a past board member for Krewe de Kincaid.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, of 58 years, Ronald D. Andries., two daughters, Monya Andries Galaif (Jonathan) and Lauren Andries Hawthorne (Trippe); seven grandchildren, Meredith, Leah, Rachel and Joshua Galaif and Olivia, Millicent and Amelia Hawthorne; one brother, Dr. Richard Gòmez; and numerous brother and sisters in law; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Eloise will be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Trippe Hawthorne, Jonathan Galaif, Sammie Meadows, John Cosenza, Greg Gormanous, and Joe Fetitta, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joshua Ronald Galaif, Vince Meadows, Kevin Gammill and Lance Gammill.
The family would like to thank Vic and Bobbie Mafouz, Regina Normand, Kala Meadows, Richard and Patricia Starling and Robin Gwin, as well as, numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the LSUA Foundation, P.O. Box 5512, Alexandria, LA 71307; www.lsuafoundation.org.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 4, 2019