Services
Magnolia Funeral Home
1604 Magnolia St
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 487-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Alletag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Alletag


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Alletag Obituary
Elsie Alletag

Pineville - Elsie Emilie Alletag, 91, of Pineville, LA, passed away August 12, 2019.

Elsie's dedication and love for Avon and her customers for 50 years was eclipsed only by her love and pride for her family. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. There will be a private celebration of life for immediate family.

She was preceded in death by Ernest Knecht (father), Lucie Knecht (mother), Prentess Alletag (husband) and Michelene "Mikie" Yoist (daughter).

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Prentess Jr. Alletag (Shane), son, Tracy Alletag (Lanell), daughter, Tammie Thames (Tracy) and daughter, Laurie Carr (John), along with nine grandchildren; Michael Wayne, Kimberly Michelle, Scott, Tracy Dean, Emily, Tabitha, T.J., Candice and Courtney as well as 17 great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent 1801 Susek Drive, Pineville, LA, 71360.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now