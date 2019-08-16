|
Elsie Alletag
Pineville - Elsie Emilie Alletag, 91, of Pineville, LA, passed away August 12, 2019.
Elsie's dedication and love for Avon and her customers for 50 years was eclipsed only by her love and pride for her family. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. There will be a private celebration of life for immediate family.
She was preceded in death by Ernest Knecht (father), Lucie Knecht (mother), Prentess Alletag (husband) and Michelene "Mikie" Yoist (daughter).
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Prentess Jr. Alletag (Shane), son, Tracy Alletag (Lanell), daughter, Tammie Thames (Tracy) and daughter, Laurie Carr (John), along with nine grandchildren; Michael Wayne, Kimberly Michelle, Scott, Tracy Dean, Emily, Tabitha, T.J., Candice and Courtney as well as 17 great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent 1801 Susek Drive, Pineville, LA, 71360.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 16, 2019