Elsie Mae Doyle Welch
Oakdale - Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Mae Doyle Welch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, with Reverends Jerry Odom, Mark Swinnea and Paul Swinnea officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Oakdale, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Mrs. Welch, 81, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
On Thursday, we will celebrate the life of Elsie Mae Doyle Welch. She lived the life of a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. She owned and operated a convenient store, Stop and Shop, known as "Miss Elsie's Store" for over forty years. Ms. Elsie was known by many people and loved everyone. Her life was her nine grandchildren, whom she spoiled to the maximum level.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Vernon Welch; one granddaughter, Jayne Ellen Johnson; her parents, Frank Doyle and Ima Hatch Doyle; one sister, Eveleen Doyle Wathen; one niece and two nephews.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include three sons, Randy Welch and his wife, Judy, of Oakdale, Andy Welch and his wife, Melissa, of Oakdale, Keith Welch and his wife, Allison, of Oakdale; one daughter, LaQuita Johnson and her husband, Raymond, of Tyler, TX; seven sisters, Ella Welch, of Oakdale, Sylvia Jean Doyle, of Kansas, Cynthia Ann Perkins, of Oakdale, Gloria Edenfield, of Oakdale, Grace Doyle, of Oakdale, Edith Kay Piper, of Monroe and Morna Sue Block, of Oakdale; two brothers, Elmo Doyle, of Oakdale and Delmo Doyle, of Pine Prairie; eight grandchildren, Chad Welch, Anna Welch Doyle, Mary Beth Welch Blanchet, Aaron Welch, James Welch, Allie Welch, Macy Welch and Alex Welch; five great grandchildren, Drake Welch, Reed Doyle, Ryan Doyle, Hayes Welch and Judd Welch.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Randy Welch, Andy Welch, Keith Welch, Chad Welch, Aaron Welch, James Welch and Michael Clemmons.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Welch family by visiting www.rushfh.com
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020