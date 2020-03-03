Services
Rush Funeral Home Inc
113 S 11Th St
Oakdale, LA 71463
(318) 335-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Mae Doyle Welch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Mae Doyle Welch Obituary
Elsie Mae Doyle Welch

Oakdale - Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Mae Doyle Welch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, with Reverends Jerry Odom, Mark Swinnea and Paul Swinnea officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Oakdale, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.



Mrs. Welch, 81, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



On Thursday, we will celebrate the life of Elsie Mae Doyle Welch. She lived the life of a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. She owned and operated a convenient store, Stop and Shop, known as "Miss Elsie's Store" for over forty years. Ms. Elsie was known by many people and loved everyone. Her life was her nine grandchildren, whom she spoiled to the maximum level.



She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Vernon Welch; one granddaughter, Jayne Ellen Johnson; her parents, Frank Doyle and Ima Hatch Doyle; one sister, Eveleen Doyle Wathen; one niece and two nephews.



Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include three sons, Randy Welch and his wife, Judy, of Oakdale, Andy Welch and his wife, Melissa, of Oakdale, Keith Welch and his wife, Allison, of Oakdale; one daughter, LaQuita Johnson and her husband, Raymond, of Tyler, TX; seven sisters, Ella Welch, of Oakdale, Sylvia Jean Doyle, of Kansas, Cynthia Ann Perkins, of Oakdale, Gloria Edenfield, of Oakdale, Grace Doyle, of Oakdale, Edith Kay Piper, of Monroe and Morna Sue Block, of Oakdale; two brothers, Elmo Doyle, of Oakdale and Delmo Doyle, of Pine Prairie; eight grandchildren, Chad Welch, Anna Welch Doyle, Mary Beth Welch Blanchet, Aaron Welch, James Welch, Allie Welch, Macy Welch and Alex Welch; five great grandchildren, Drake Welch, Reed Doyle, Ryan Doyle, Hayes Welch and Judd Welch.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Randy Welch, Andy Welch, Keith Welch, Chad Welch, Aaron Welch, James Welch and Michael Clemmons.



Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.



Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Welch family by visiting www.rushfh.com
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -