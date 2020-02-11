|
Elton E. "Dick" Maxwell
Colfax - Services for Elton E. Maxwell will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Bruce Maxwell and Reverend Leland Briggs officiating.
The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Maxwell, 88, of Colfax passed from this life, Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bentley and Masonic Lodge #261 F & AM, Pollock.
He was preceded in death his parents, Herman Kynard and Loyce Ophelia Preuette Maxwell; grandsons, James Roberts, Paul "JR" Maxwell, Jr. and great-great grandson, Kaiston Chance Addison.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lorene Sowers Maxwell; son, Herman Paul Maxwell, Sr.; daughters, Brenda Maxwell, Jo Ann Maxwell Sharpe, Sondra Maxwell Paddie; step-son, L. C. Butler, Milton Buell; step-daughters, Irene Smith, Veronica Karmer, Connie Anderson; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Maxwell, Aaron Roberts, Nathan Roberts, Tristan Buell, Dylan Buell and Jason Cheatwood.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery Association.
To extend on-line condolences to the Maxwell family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020