|
|
Emily "Sue" DeSoto
Pineville - Graveside service for Emily "Sue" DeSoto, formerly of Plaucheville and Galliano, will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery of Dupont with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating.
Emily DeSoto, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at her daughter's home in Pineville. She worked as a Door-Greeter at the Wal-Mart of Galliano and was an avid blood donor, donating until she was no longer able to.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Loretta DeSoto (Mike Buras) of New Orleans, Gwen DeSoto (Bill Travis) of Pineville, Cheyene DeSoto (Donna) of Baton Rouge, and Jay DeSoto of Galliano; sister, Ida Simmons (Gene) of Covington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily Kessler (Robert), Kristen Redmond (Kyle), Cody DeSoto (Jessica), Annie DeSoto-Buras, and Wil DeSoto-Buras; great-grandchildren, Charlie Redmond, LandryKate Kessler, Liam Redmond, Cora Kessler, Caroline DeSoto, and Jaxon Redmond. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her caregiver, Melanie Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J C DeSoto; parents, John and Annie "Elmaze" Charrier Mouton.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that friends and family make a donation to the in Sue's honor.
Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 22 to May 24, 2020