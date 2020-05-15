|
|
Ennis Lee "Buddy" Duck
Oakdale - Funeral services for Mr. Ennis Lee "Buddy" Duck will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Oakdale with Reverend Robert Rollins officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Oakdale, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Mr. Duck, 81, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, LA.
Buddy was born in Lecompte and a graduate of Oakdale High School. Buddy followed his interest in the electronics trade. He soon joined the Army, serving for three years, practicing those electronics skills. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Buddy met his loving wife Doris, and enjoyed fifty-four years of marriage and raised three sons and a daughter. Buddy opened a small business next to the Oakdale fire station and became an icon of the community for over fifty years. Early on, he enjoyed a few years as a private pilot accumulating over two hundred and fifty hours of flight time. His primary hobbies then shifted to fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Bragging about a hunting trophy picture even landed him and his buddies in hot water once with the local game warden. He filled our lives with over eighty-one years of love and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Doris Guree Duck; his parents, John Ashley Duck, Sr. and Jewel Dean Duck.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his three sons, Mark Duck and his wife, Cynthia, of LaPlace, Kenneth Duck and his wife, Brenda, of Niceville, FL, Billy Duck, of Oakdale; one daughter, Lea Ann Guillory and her husband, Brett, of Bayou Chicot; three brothers, Johnny Duck and his wife, Martha, of Oakdale, Randy Dalton Duck, of Many, Lynn Duck and his wife, Anita, of Woodworth; three sisters, Pat Russell and her husband, Joe, of West Lake, Sue Duck, of Hessmer, Jan Merchant, and her husband, Johnny, of Leesburg, FL; eight grandchildren, Kellie Duck, Ragan Duck, Nathan Duck, Chandler Duck, Christopher Duck, Katlyn Moffett, Logan Jordan, Haylin Hull; one great grandchild, Jace Enlay LaFleur.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are; Ragan Duck, Chandler Duck, Christopher Duck, Logon Jordan, John Duck and Haylin Hull.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation will reopen on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Rush Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oakdale until time of service.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 in Louisiana, family and friends are limited to 25% of funeral home and church capacity during the visitation and funeral service.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Duck family by visiting www.rushfh.com
Published in The Town Talk from May 15 to May 17, 2020