Ernest H. Griffin, III
Ball - A funeral service celebrating the wonderful life of Ernest H. Griffin, III will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Charles Hutzler and Dr. Mike Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Chapel Cemetery, Williana.
Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Ernest H. Griffin, III, 68, of Ball, passed from this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, surrounded by those who loved him dearly.
Formerly employed in the oilfield he went on to work for Angola State Penitentiary, retiring as a Msgt. Mr. Griffin was a member of the Curtis T. Hines, Masonic Lodge #317, F & AM and the Eastern Star Olive Chapter #50. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest H. Jr. and Margaret Holman Griffin; a brother, Steve Griffin and sister, Rachel Ferrant.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sarah Kavaan Griffin; son, Ernest "Snapper" Griffin, IV and his wife, Rosalie; daughter, Jessica Layne Griffin; grandchild, Ryland Henderson Griffin; brother, John Griffin and his wife, Sandy; sisters, Martha Jones and her husband, Buck and Mary Butler and her husband, James; sister in law, Sandi Griffin and brother in law, Dale Ferrant and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve include Ernest "Snapper" Griffin, IV, Mark Griffin, Joey Daniels, David Jones, David Collins, John Allen Harrell, John Rose and Matthew Griffin. Honorary pallbearers are David Duncan, Ronnie Sanders, Billy DeWalt, Gary Mott, Mike Silman, Todd Sasser and Win Guynes. Junior pallbearers are Luke Daniels, Joseph Rose, Brody Rose, Justin Griffin, Brayden Jones, Bryson Griffin, Cayson Jones, Ethan Herbold, Garrett Dubois and Brian Deslatte.
Memorials may be made to , 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA, 71103.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019