Ervin Johnson, Jr.
Alexandria - Homegoing Services for Mr. Ervin Johnson, Jr,. will be11:00 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, LeCompte, LA. Visitation will be held 10:00 am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria, LA.Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019