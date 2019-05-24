Services
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
For more information about
Ervin Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oakland Baptist Church
LeCompte, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakland Baptist Church
LeCompte, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin Johnson Jr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ervin Johnson Jr. Obituary
Ervin Johnson, Jr.

Alexandria - Homegoing Services for Mr. Ervin Johnson, Jr,. will be11:00 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, LeCompte, LA. Visitation will be held 10:00 am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria, LA.Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now