Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kingsville Baptist Church
Ball, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingsville Baptist Church
3911 Monroe Highway
Ball, LA
Pollock - Mrs. Ester Ann Delaney, age 57, of Pollock entered eternal rest on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Mrs. Delaney will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Kingsville Baptist Church, 3911 Monroe Highway, Ball, Louisiana with Reverend Bart Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Pollock, Louisiana under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Ester Delaney will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kingsville Baptist Church, Ball, Louisiana.

Ester was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren, and was a member of Kingsville Baptist Church. Ester was a generous, kind and compassionate soul. She worked for the Louisiana Baptist Convention for over 19 years and will forever be missed by those that loved and knew her.

Mrs. Delaney is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Keith Delaney of Pollock; her mother, Louise Torres of Lecompte; one son, Matthew Delaney (Lauren) of Pollock; one step-daughter Stacy Bryant of Deville; two brothers, John Torres of Pineville and James Torres, Jr. of Lecompte; two sisters, Marie Streetman (Curtis) of Pineville and Toni Sauseda of Oklahoma; two grandchildren, London and Mason Delaney and four step grandchildren, Chelsey, Olivia, Owen and Myra Bryant.

Family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LA C.O.P.S. P.O. Box 41143, Baton Rouge, LA 70835. Alexandria Police SWAT team are honored to serve as pallbearers.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Delaney family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019
