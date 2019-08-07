Services
Ethel Marie Moreau

Alexandria - Services for Ethel Marie Moreau will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. A private family entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from

11 A.M. until time of service.

Ethel Marie Moreau, 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Ethel is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Cox Moreau, Sr.; her parents, Armand Duet Jr. and Alice Schoust; her nine sisters and one brother.

Ethel was born in Golden Meadow, Louisiana. She was the youngest of 11 children. At age 21, Ethel joined the US Navy WAVES in San Diego, California. After discharge, she married the love of her life, John Cox Moreau, Sr. and together they raised 5 children. Ethel worked as a surgical nurse at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital for many years. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her guidance, inspiration, and devout faith were the cornerstone of how she lived and mentored her family, as well as, everyone she touched.

Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, John C. Moreau, Jr. DDS (Kay), Kenneth Moreau (Iris), Cathy Byers (Richard), Judy Perkins (Jimmy) and Paul Moreau (Anna); her fifteen grandchildren, Lindsey Moreau, Jewel Harvey, MD (Wynn), Jade Moreau, Jeremy Moreau (Casse), Kenneth Moreau, Jr. (Tara), Holly Byers, David "Jerry" Guillory, Casie Guillory, Jennifer Finney, DDS (Sam), Tiffany Crooks (Heath), Natalie David (Thomas), Brennan Brasher, Marin Moreau, Molly Moreau, and Margo Moreau; seven great-grandchildren, Adam Moreau, Andrew Moreau, Mia Moreau, Landry Wallace, Traxtyn Finney, Colton Finney, and Elliott David.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Jeremy Moreau, Kenneth Moreau, Jr, Jerry Guillory, Sam Finney, Heath Crooks and Thomas David.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 626 4th St., Alexandria, LA 71301.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Moreau Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 7, 2019
