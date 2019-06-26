|
Eugene Harold Hedgecock
Alexandria - Funeral Services for Eugene Harold Hedgecock will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Grady Snider officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
Eugene Harold Hedgecock, 92, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Pineville VA Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by the woman he loved dearly, his wife of 66 years, Retha Hedgecock; his parents, Walter and Lydia Hedgecock; 2 sisters, and one brother.
Eugene retired after proudly serving his country for 20 years with the United States Air Force. After retirement he chose to go back to school. He graduated with his BS degree from Louisiana College and then from Northwestern State University with his Master +30. Eugene loved the game of baseball, he played throughout high school and later returned to the sport pitching for Louisiana College and coaching during his time at Northwestern. He taught and coached for Brame Middle School for over 20 years. Eugene was a quiet, simple, loving man who enjoyed being outdoors with just him and nature. Through his love of nature, he served as a park ranger for New River Gorge National River in West Virginia, enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard, most of all he loved bird watching.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Penny H. McGinty (Joe, Jr.), Rick Hedgecock, and Rodney Hedgecock; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; one sister, Connie Sylverstien and one brother, Teddy Hedgecock.
Published in The Town Talk on June 26, 2019