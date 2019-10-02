|
Eulalia Ailen Blackwell Bonneville
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Eulalia Ailen Blackwell Bonneville at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pineville, LA, with Msgr. Bruce Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Eulalia Ailen Blackwell Bonneville, 97, passed away on September 29, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph A. Bonneville; parents, Leona Kellett Blackwell and Lee Edgar Blackwell; maternal grandparents, Asa Richmond Kellett and Margaret Booth Kellett of Williford, Ark; paternal grandparents, Cleborne D. Blackwell and Martha Evelyn Upshaw Blackwell.
Eulalia was born on September 26, 1922. She attended Basile High School and SLI, now ULL, in Lafayette. She was a member of the Matinee Musical Club in Alexandria, the Louisiana Art and Artists Guild, and the Denham Springs Fine Art Association. She was also a member of the Louisiana Calligraphy Guild. Eulalia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eulalia is survived by John A. Nix and wife, Linda, of Hammond, La.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 2, 2019