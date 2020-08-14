Euna Vee Nichols
Larto - Euna Vee Nichols, 82, of Taylor, Texas, joined the Lord, Jesus Christ on May 15, 2020. This was not a day of sorrow but one of rejoicing for she knew that even though her earthly journey would end, she would now be face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Euna knew that many family and friends awaited her arrival and she looked forward to greeting them at the Gates of Heaven! A celebration of her life will be held on August 15, 2020 at 11:00 at Larto Baptist Church, Jonesville, Louisiana, with a grave site service at the Pease Cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home. Euna was born on July 27, 1937 to William Wiley Jr. and Lois Cross Wiley in Book, Louisiana. She was the third of five children that were blessed to that union. She attended Central High School at Book and was the only graduating senior in the Class of 1955. She then joined in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Alton Lloyd Nichols on August 12, 1955. Alton and Euna Vee then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and lived there until 2000. She was employed by South Central Bell Telephone and gave 32 years of service. Upon her retirement, Euna Vee and Alton returned to Larto to enjoy their retirement. They lived there until the passing of Alton in July 2018, whereas she then moved to Taylor, Texas to be closer to her family. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl and began her lifelong journey sharing the word of God to all that she met. She had a great passion for sharing her love of God and her many blessings with others whom she crossed paths within her lifetime. She attended church services on a regular basis until she was unable to attend in person for the last year of her life. She then received her spiritual needs by watching religious services and listening to lectures through television evangelists and church services. She had a spiritual passion and drive for sharing the word of God. Her trust in the Lord was stronger than the cancer that many times tried to hold her down but could not hinder her! Her desire to move to Texas was to be closer to her daughter, granddaughter and great grandchildren. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed watching the growth and success of the family. She loved to see the great grandchildren as they grew in the two years that she lived near them. Her love of God and family were the most important things in her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Lloyd Nichols; Son, William Joseph Nichols; Her parents William Wiley, Jr. and Lois Wiley; Sister Annie Ruth Parker; Brother Winfred Wiley and Sister-in-Law Addie May Wiley. Euna is survived by her daughter Cynthia Hoskins and husband James of Lexington Texas; Granddaughter Joni Lane and husband Lee of Lexington, Texas; her great grandchildren, Clementine Sullivan, Joseph Paul Lane and Halee Lane; and her beloved Yorkie, Clover. In addition, she is survived by sisters Billie Rae Tradewell of Ferriday, Louisiana and Elaine Wall of Pineville, Louisiana, numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins, and numerous special friends. The family would like to say a special word of thanks to Dr. Sandy Anne and the staff at the Round Rock Texas Baylor Scott & White Cancer Clinic, and Baylor Scott & White Hospice. A very special word of thanks and love goes to her sister Elaine Wall and niece Lisa Russell for their loving care and assistance that were provided over the last few months of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to the charity of your choice
