1/1
Evelyn Ann Guillory Dean
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Ann Guillory Dean

Baton Rouge, LA - Evelyn Ann Guillory Dean, age 78, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on October 29, 2020, Evelyn was born on August 23, 1942 in Echo, Louisiana. She graduated from Poland High School in 1960.

Evelyn earned an associate degree from Louisiana State University at Alexandria where she met her husband of 57 years, Donald Albert Dean. She worked in the trust department at Fidelity National Bank and Hibernia Bank for over 20 years. She enjoyed motorhome traveling, playing slot machines, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her sons Donnie Dean and his wife, Kim, David Dean and his wife, Diane, sister Lula Buckley, brothers Audric Guillory and Nedric Guillory; grandchildren, Donnie, Josalyn, Erin and Regan Dean; great grandchildren, Jackson, Evelyn and Olivia Layton, Sylus Dean She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Dean; Parents Levy and Octavia Guillory; Sisters Earline

Wendt and Nelda Lamartiniere; brothers Daniel Guillory and Earl Guillory.

There will be a private ceremony at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved