Evelyn F. McKenzie
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn F. McKenzie will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the Kramer chapel.
Evelyn F. McKenzie, 80, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in her residence.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Orren M. McKenzie, III; her parents, Clarence D. and Anna Flynn; her sister, Betty Flynn; and two brothers, Gerald Flynn, Sr. and Daniel Flynn.
Evelyn was born on September 3, 1939, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was devoted wife and mother to her children and grandchildren. Evelyn loved and enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She was a sports fan and loved to watch her New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Evelyn was a seamstress and sewed everything from wedding gowns to Halloween costumes and everything in-between. When Evelyn wasn't sewing, she could be found in her garden. She also loved to play games or cards with family and was an avid bowler.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Susan Canoe and her husband, Mike, of Dry Prong; son, Stephen McKenzie and his wife, Pam, of Lafayette; daughter, Pamela McKenzie of Utah; and son, Mark McKenzie of Alexandria; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Evelyn also leaves behind her siblings, Anna Marie Ryland and Jean Searcy of Alexandria; Dot Vanderlick and her husband, David, of Lecompte; Richard Flynn of Alexandria; Martin Flynn and his wife, Pattie, of Pollock; Phillip Flynn and his wife, Billie; William Flynn and his wife, Katie, and John Flynn Sr., all of Alexandria.
Pallbearers honored to serve include Jason Frazier, JoJo Sierra, Samuel Canoe, Joshua McKenzie, Andrew Lemoine, Jacob McKenzie, Taylor McKenzie, and Blake McKenzie.
