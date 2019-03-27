|
|
Fain "Dewana" Hughes Dauzat
Woodworth - Mrs. Fain "Dewana" Hughes Dauzat, age 59, of Woodworth, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dauzat will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana, with Pastor Lonnie Weidner officiating. The visitation will be held at Gallagher Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. Burial will follow the Funeral Service at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Glenmora, Louisiana under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dewana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a talented seamstress and worked with Stehrs Upholstery for over twenty years. Mrs. Dewana enjoyed going on cruises, over 20, and being in the sun. However her true love in life was her family, whom she gave love and affection. Mrs. Dewana was described as a mother figure to anyone. She will forever be missed by those that knew and loved her.
Mrs. Dauzat is preceded in death by her parents, James Robert Hughes and Willa Fain Breaux Hughes; and brother Jimmy Hughes.
She is survived by her husband, George Randy Dauzat; children, Shanna Bonner (Gary), Stephanie Stuckey, Jacque Drewes (Leona), Josh Dauzat (Sarah), and Brit Dauzat; best friend, Jackie Trout; 5 grandchildren, Damon, Savannah, Lauren, Dylan, and Erby; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Dauzat family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 27, 2019