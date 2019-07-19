|
|
Fay Elizabeth Hataway Hedrick
Pollock - Funeral services celebrating the life of Fay Elizabeth Hataway Hedrick will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Kingsville Baptist Church, Ball with Brother Lloyd Whitman officiating. Burial will be at Big Creek Cemetery, Pollock under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed at the church from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 and continued at Saturday 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Pallbearers will be Galen Leger, Jim Chaffin, Guy Hedrick, Jackson Hedrick, Spencer Hedrick, Jordan Alexander, and Glen McDonald.
Mrs. Hedrick passed away peacefully at her home at 2:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James O. Hataway and Ruth Slayter Hataway.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Leonard N. Hedrick; daughters, Robyn Hedrick Leger (Galen), and Gale Hedrick Chaffin (Jim); sons, Bill Hedrick (Michael), and Guy Hedrick (Staci); grandchildren, Lindsey Alexander McCauley, Jordan Alexander, Brett Roussell McKie, Blaine Roussell Holt, Spencer Hedrick, Ann Hedrick, Sydney Hedrick, Paige Hedrick and Jackson Hedrick, and numerous family members and friends.
To extend online condolences to the Hedrick family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 19, 2019