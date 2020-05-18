|
|
Faye Stacey Lindsay
Alexandria - A graveside service for Faye Stacey Lindsay was held at Greenwood Memorial Park, with Reverend John Hebert officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Faye Lindsay, 87, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Pallbearers honored to serve were Brad Lindsay, Russ Turrentine, Wes Turrentine, Lindsay Turrentine, Adam Husbands and Glenn Younger.
Mrs. Lindsay was strong in her faith and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She dearly loved working with children and was a 1st and 2nd grade Sunday School Teacher. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Lindsay was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Mazie Gandy Stacey; daughter in law, Wendy Lindsay; brother, Otis R. Stacey; sisters, Ola Stacey Reynolds, Matress Stacey Marshall, Katie Stacey Jones and Barbara Stacey Jernigan..
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 67 years, Donnie R. Lindsay; son, Mike Lindsay; daughters, Gwen Turrentine and husband, Rusty Turrentine and Renee Husbands and husband, Mickey Husbands; grandchildren, Brad Lindsay (Sarah), Kaitlyn Lindsay, Russ Turrentine, Wes Turrentine (Karen), Lindsay Turrentine (Sarah), Holly Husbands, Casey Nolen and Adam Husbands; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Stacey and wife, Martha; sister, Verla S. Coker and a host of other family members and friends.
To extend online condolences to the Lindsay family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 18 to May 24, 2020