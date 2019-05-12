|
|
Field V. Gremillion, III
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Field V. Gremillion, III at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Visitation will resume at St. Rita Catholic Church from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
Field V. Gremillion, III, 71, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Judge Field V. Gremillion, Jr., and Nellie P. Gremillion; and his brothers, William Holmes, John Callaway and Donald James Gremillion.
Field graduated from Menard Memorial High School in 1965, LSU in 1983 and Southern University Law Center in 1986. He practiced Law for 32 years and served 28 years with the 9th District Court as Special Assistant District Attorney. Field was a member of the Louisiana Municipal Association, The Policy Jury Association, and served as Town Attorney for Boyce, Ball, and Forest Hill. Field was also a member of the Louisiana Bar Association nominating committee, House of Delegates, Alexandria Bar Association, and the City Attorney's Association.
Field was the definition of a southern gentleman, he was kind, soft spoken, compassionate and a friend to all. His kind heart, exceptional sense of humor and style will be missed by his loving family and numerous friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 38 years Mary S. Gremillion; daughters, Laura Gremillion, Meg. G. Milliner and her husband Jarred, and Shannon Shelby and her husband Bryant; his grandchildren, Parker Milliner, Maya Shelby, and Austin Shelby. He also leaves behind his siblings, Mary Bowen and her husband Les, Dougie Gremillion and his wife Sonya, and Paul Gremillion and his wife Cristina, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Rapides Regional Medical Center ICU and Dr. Greg Brian for their exceptional care.
Memorials in Field's memory may be made to the at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or to a .
To extend online notes of condolence to the Gremillion Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 12, 2019