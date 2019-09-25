Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Flaudie Mae Monk Nixon Obituary
Flaudie Mae Monk Nixon

Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Flaudie Mae Monk Nixon will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Dr. B. David Brooks and Reverend David Boothe officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Sam Nixon, Buddy Cachia, Douglas Monk, Kenneth Carroll, Chad Roy, and Coby Monk.

Mrs. Nixon, 102, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Mrs. Nixon was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Alexandria. During her working career she was a Nursing Assistant at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn E. Nixon; parents, Dixon and Minnie McLeod Monk; brothers, Floyd Monk, Steve "S.A." Monk, and Sherman Monk, and sister, Gaynell Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ed Nixon and wife, Betty; sister, Dorothy Lea Atchetee; grandson, Sam Nixon and wife, Jennifer; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Nixon Carroll and husband, Kenneth; great, great grandson, Kase Oliver Carroll, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5011 Jackson Street Alexandria, LA 71303.

To extend online condolences to the Nixon family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 25, 2019
