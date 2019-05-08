|
Fleta "Cupie" Marie Waits
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Fleta "Cupie" Marie Waits will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the Kramer chapel.
Cupie Marie Waits, 79, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at The Summit Nursing Home.
Cupie is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Willie Lemoine; one brother, J.L. Lemoine; three sisters, Alice Murrell, Hazel Kinder, and Sam O'Farrell.
Cupie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born on November 17, 1939, in Marksville, Louisiana. She was a homemaker with a big heart and a firm hand. Cupie learned how to drive 18-wheeler trucks with her husband, George. Together, they traveled many miles. Cupie loved to cook and shop. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Cupie was a parishioner of Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church for 40 years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory includes her husband, George Waits, Jr.; three sons, Randy Waits and wife, Sara, of Alexandria, Stephen Waits and wife, Maxine, of Lena, and Michael Waits and wife, Carolyn, of Shreveport, one sister, Vera Davis, of Pineville; four grandchildren, Michael Waits (Jessica), Bryan Waits (Alicia), Emily Waits, and Olivia Waits. Those also left to cherish her memory include five great-grandchildren, Christopher Waits, Nolan Waits, Nicholas Waits, Margaret Waits, and Morgan Waits.
The Waits Family would like to thank the nursing staff of The Summit nursing home for all the love and care they gave Cupie during her time there.
Charitable donations in Cupie's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Town Talk on May 8, 2019