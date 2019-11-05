|
Floyd Godwin Morgan
Alexandria - Floyd Godwin Morgan (Alexandria), a father of four, grandfather of ten, great-grandfather of twenty-four, and a United States Navy veteran, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, at the age of 86.
Floyd was born on November 23, 1932, to W.T. and Bernice Morgan of Alexandria. He was a 1952 graduate of Bolton High School, where he was known on the football field as "Iron Man Morgan" for his ability to play offense, defense, and special teams. Following high school, Floyd proudly served his country in the United States Navy (1953-1954), serving in Korea. He then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts from Northwestern State University and was an accountant for McDonald Construction until his retirement in 1985.
Floyd was devoted to his family and dedicated to serving his church and community. He served on the board of the Alexandria Zoo for 25 years and was instrumental in the development of the Louisiana Habitat Exhibit. In 2017, he was named member Emeritus of the FOTAZ Board. Floyd was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus, twice being named Knight of the Year; an usher and volunteer at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral; a volunteer at the Kent House; a member of the Cattleman's Association; and Alderman and Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Glenmora. When Floyd wasn't volunteering, he loved to fish, bowl, and garden.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Duke Morgan; parents, W.T. and Bernice Morgan; sister, Mary Livonia (Mignon) Calhoun; and grandson, Robert (Bo) Faircloth. Those left to cherish his memory include his four children: Charlene Loeffler, Mike Faircloth, James Faircloth (and wife, Amanda), and Janell Coffman; grandchildren: Bradley Loeffler, Michael Loeffler, Jeremy Coffman, Lydia Coffman Skeen, Alicia Coffman Melder, Aubrie Faircloth Jones, Jordan Faircloth, Peyton Faircloth Gunnell, and Jenna Faircloth; and 24 great-grandchildren; nephew Larry Calhoun and his wife; great-nephews, Paul Calhoun and Robert Calhoun.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, with Rev. Jim Ferguson officiating. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Brad Loeffler, Michael Loeffler, Jeremy Coffman, Jordan Faircloth, Daniel Melder, Donnie Jones, and Ryan Gunnell. Honorary pallbearer will be Bo Faircloth.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 8, 2019, and will resume from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Funeral Home chapel.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019