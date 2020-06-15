Francis Ray Walding
Alexandria - A graveside service with Military Honors for Francis Ray Walding were held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Reverend Todd Strain officiated.
Francis Ray Walding, 80, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence.
Ray served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve for 26 years, attaining the rank of Lt. Commander. As an Associate Professor of Mathematics at LSU-A, he taught from 1965-2008. His hobbies included fishing and golfing, and he was an avid LSU sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Inez Bruninckx Walding and a brother, Charles M. Walding.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann Campbell Walding; sons, Michael Wayne Walding and his wife, Dianne, and David Ray Walding; granddaughter, Kathyrn Walding; brothers, William Winston Walding and wife, Glenda, John Carlton Walding and wife, Sylvia, and Ronald Wayne Walding; sister in law, Faye Walding and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate.html or The American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To extend online condolences to the Walding family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.