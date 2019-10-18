|
|
Francis "Bo" Vernon Flynn
Alexandria - Service for Bo Flynn will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Townley officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Francis "Bo" Vernon Flynn, 59, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019