Francis "Frank" Wayne Naquin
Cheneyville, LA - Francis (Frank) Wayne Naquin of Cheneyville, LA, age 68 lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born January 7, 1951 in Alexandria, La., graduated from Bolton High School class of 1969, attended LSUA before enlisting in the US Navy in 1970, honorably discharged in 1974. In 1975 he joined the US Army in the MP division to prepare him for his lifelong dream of law enforcement. That dream became a reality as he attended the 27th Alexandria Police Academy, throughout his 28 years in law enforcement he served with the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department, US Marshals office as a contract aviation security officer, Lecompte, Cheneyville and Ball Police Departments. He never met a stranger and was loved and respected by the people of the communities he served and fellow law enforcement officers from different agencies. He was a member of the Corps de Bienville Mardi Gras Krewe and served as King and Knight. He married his beloved wife Sandy on August 31, 1991 and they enjoyed traveling as much as possible during their 28 year marriage. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and loved his many host of special friends, he loved his LSU Tigers and Saints football teams.
Those preceding him in death, his father Francis Wayne Naquin, Sr., his mother, Geraldine Lovell Naquin Becker and his step-father Gerald Allen Becker.
He leaves behind his wife Sandra (Sandy) Randolph Naquin, one daughter Kristi Lynn Duhon (Gary) of Stillwater, OK and their daughters, Kaitlynn, Lauren and Alison, four sons, Michael Todd Miller (Valarie) of Baton Rouge, LA and their children Kathryn and Cole, Paul David Miller (Kimberly) of St Johns, FL and their daughters Meagan and Madison, Glenn Michael Dieball of Mukwonago, WI and daughter Ella, Robert Francis Dieball (Gail) of Oconomowoc, WI and their children Amber and Josh. One brother Gerald Clifford Naquin of Franklin, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis (Frank) Wayne Naquin will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 600 KIock St, Cheneyville, with Rev. Dwight DeJesus and Rev. Scott Chemino officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Kramer's Funeral Home, Alexandria, La., and Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Visitation will resume from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St Joseph's Catholic Church.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Michael Todd Miller, Paul David Miller, Cole Michael Miller, Gary Duhon, Rusty Sullivan, Peter Betchley, Gary Winfree, honorary Pall Bearers are Frank J Spears, Anthony Brady, Steve Halbert, Allen Hoyt, Robert Johnson, Ray Johnstone, Francis Mack Fruge and Jeff Bollich.
The family would like to thank Dr Abi-Rached Bassam and staff at the Hematology Oncology Life Center, Dr David McCoy, Dr Joseph Hollier, Lagniappe Home Care, and the VA Medical Center and staff for the wonderful care given. The Naquin Family also wishes to thank the nursing staff Rapides Regional Medical Center 6th A, the Rapides Regional 7th floor, and the ER dept for all the love, care and attention they gave Frank.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to .
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019