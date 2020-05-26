|
Frank Alford Fitzgerald, DVM
Cheneyville - Dr. Frank Alford Fitzgerald, 80, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held May 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Cheneyville to celebrate his life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his high-school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Anne; his daughters and sons-in-law: Jerianne and Kim Vincent Thomas, Melinda and Charles Edward Anderson, Jr. and Paige and Kurt Joseph Vanderlick as well as his beloved grandchildren: Emma Elizabeth Vanderlick, Sarah Catherine Thomas, Benjamin Alford Vanderlick and Brooks Fitzgerald Anderson and his dear cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virginia Fitzgerald; sister, Gerry Fitzgerald; infant son, Frank Fitzgerald, Jr. and cousin, Fran Guthrie.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are: John Reginald Alford, Charles Edward Anderson, Jr., Brooks Fitzgerald Anderson, Fred Dorsey, Jr., Bruce Michael Guillory, Kim Vincent Thomas, Benjamin Alford Vanderlick and Kurt Joseph Vanderlick.
Honorary pallbearers include: Bob Alford, John Maxie Chevalier, Larry Grayson, Jeff Horn, George Lyles, John McLure, Charles Louis Ray, Sonny Todd and the Texas A&M Veterinary Class of 1963.
Devoted to family and friends, to his veterinary practice and clients and to his community, Dr. Fitzgerald was known for his love of life and people, his quick wit and generous heart.
He was born in Baton Rouge in 1939 and moved to the Lecompte/ Cheneyville area in 1947 and was raised there. He graduated from Lecompte High School in 1957 and attended Texas A&M University where he served as Company Commander within the Corps of Cadets. He graduated from Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine in 1963 and began his early career at Paige Veterinary Hospital in Alexandria. A proud Texas Aggie living in the land of LSU Tigers has been an on-going source of pride, humor and "colorful" pranks. With his grandchildren attending LSU and Wake Forest University, he quickly became the very proudest of the LSU Tiger and Demon Deacon fans.
He established Fitzgerald Animal Hospital in 1968 and later Kees Park Animal Clinic. He was instrumental in helping develop the Animal Medical Clinic. He truly loved being a veterinarian and treasured the almost 45 years he had of passionately practicing veterinary medicine.
Dr. Fitzgerald served on a number of professional and community boards including the Central Louisiana Veterinary Association and the La Veterinary Medical Association, for each of which he served as president. He was an active member of Texas Veterinary Medical Association and AVMA. He was especially proud of the Fitzgerald Animal Hospital team earning the accreditation and recognition of the American Animal Hospital Association, a hallmark in the profession. He was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Louisiana Livestock Sanitary Board Commission. He was a charter board member and former president of the LSUA Foundation and served on the board of directors for the Bank of Lecompte for many years.
Heartfelt thanks to: The special staff and clients at Fitzgerald Animal Hospital, Kees Park Animal Clinic and AMC; dear friends at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church; the Breakfast Meeting regulars at Lea's Café and McDonald's; and the compassionate team that took such special care of him: Dr. Mary Ellen Vanderlick, Dr. Robert J. Freedman, Jr., Dr. Roberto J. Garcia, Fred Dorsey, Jr., Beulah Davis, LaDonna Mitchell, Tiesha Parker, Trinese Williams and Yasmei Murray.
He leaves an extraordinary legacy for his family and friends to always see the best in people, work hard, laugh often and love deeply. As he would say, "Let's Jam Up and Jelly Roll!"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to:
LSUA Foundation, P.O. Box 5512, Alexandria, LA 71303 www.lsuafoundation.org and Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 1708 Hardy Street, Lecompte, La 71346
