Frank B. McGuire
Pearland, Texas - Graveside services for Frank B. McGuire will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 with Reverend Emitte Belgard officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Highway 165, Ball, LA 71405; under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Mr. McGuire, 83, of Louisiana passed from this life, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Orchard Park at Southpark in Pearland, TX. He was a loving father and grandfather that will be dearly missed by many.
He was a retired Legislative Auditor with the State of Louisiana for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley McGuire who passed away on January 30, 2013; and his son, Gary Kent McGuire, who passed from this life, September 25, 2004; and his parents Juel Melder McGuire and Frank McGuire.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Michael McGuire and wife Lyna, of Pearland, Texas; daughter, Patricia McGuire Langlinais and husband Chris, of Pearland, Texas; and 3 grandchildren, Keira, Alexander, and Makayla McGuire.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020