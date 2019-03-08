|
Frank Daniel Mose, Sr.
Marksville - Funeral services for Mr. Frank Daniel Mose, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Holy Ghost Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mr. Mose, age 56, of Marksville, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sanford, Sr. and Josephine Lewis Mose; one daughter, Mayonta Mose; one brother, John Sanford Mose, Jr. and one sister, Greta Mose.
Mr. Mose worked for the city of Marksville as a backhoe operator for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his companion, Brenda Banks of Marksville; two sons, Davilin Mose (Ariel) of Slidell, Frank D. Mose, Jr. (Kayla Bordelon) of Marksville; one daughter, Liza Lyons (John) of Boise; four brothers, James Mose of Houston, TX, Victor Mose of Killeen, TX, Stephen Mose of Augusta, GA, Tommy Mose of Baton Rouge; five sisters, Anna Mose of Marksville, Debra Mose of Marksville, Elaine Hicks of Lacey, WA, Jacqueline Berotte of Houston, TX, Sarah Lavalais of Houston, TX and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home and will resume on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Recitation of the rosary will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019