Celebration of Life Services for Frank Godchaux Fletcher, Jr. of Pineville, LA will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a. m., Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville with Dr. C. Stewart Holloway officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday, March 17, 2020 between the hours of 4:30 - 7:30 p m.
Mr. Fletcher is preceded in death by his parents Frank Godchaux, Sr. and Doris Long Fletcher.
Frank Fletcher, Jr. was a child of a simpler time - born on May 30, 1939. He grew up in the Alexandria area but never forgot the influence of his Long family roots in Winnfield. He was especially close to his Uncles Gillis W. Long (Congressman) and Colonel Floyd H. Long. All three served their country proudly in the armed forces. As a 1957 graduate of Bolton High School, Frank continued his education at LSU.
While enjoying other sports, golf was his passion. Learning "the game of golf" at The Alexandria Golf & CC under his father's tutelage was truly special. He is fondly remembered by friends and family for his many golf championships some of which took place at his home course and others such as the Ft. Sill Oklahoma Golf Championship. Frank always found a way to mesh his love for golf and desire to travel the world. This allowed him to visit some of the world's most famous courses while enjoying the beauty of them. The Old Golf Course at St. Andrews and Carnoustie represent these iconic courses. No matter where his world travels took him, Frank found a way to get in a round of golf.
Frank always loved and followed LSU football. This was evident during his later months of failing health as he relived the championship years of 1958, 2003 and 2007. The most recent championship year of 2019 was the one he enjoyed the most.
Investing over 50 years in the Fletcher Tax Service business, Frank developed many friendships. Those who knew him as a friend also knew him as one who worked hard, played harder, and traveled the world. His and Brenda's life could be summarized in Louis Armstrong's (Satchmo) "What a Wonderful World". Truly, his was a life well-lived.
Survivors include his: Wife Brenda Collins Fletcher; sister Judy Fletcher Leary; brother Mark Long Fletcher (Paul Muraida); daughter Dore Fletcher; grandsons Brayden Phillips; Brody Phillips, Brock Fletcher; stepsons Blaine Wilks (Carrie) and Brad Wilks (Brittainy); step grandsons Beau Grayson Wilks; Eli Collins Wilks; brother-in-law Danny C. Collins (Nancy). Other family members include niece Amanda C. Girvin (Ryan) and great niece Madeleine M. Girvin.
Pall bearers for the Celebration of Life will include: Lynn Cavanaugh, David Jones, Jim Verzwyvelt, Jimmy Whittle, Ronnie Wilkins and Corky Yates.
Memorial gifts to his church are requested in lieu of flowers. Contributions may be addressed to the Building Campaign of First Baptist Church Pineville at 901 Main St., Pineville, LA 71360.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020