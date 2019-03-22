|
|
Happy Birthday in Heaven
Frank Jermal Jackson
03/21/1985-11/05/2006
Frank Jermal Jackson 1985-2006
I am sending you a dove to Heaven with a parcel on it's wings
Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs.
To say how much we miss you and send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain.
To walk with us throughout our life, until we meet again.
So Much Love
Mom, Dad, Sisters, Brother & Family
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019