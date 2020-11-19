Frank Lachney
Pineville - Humorous, kind, generous, loving, talented and faithful to God and Country. These are only a few words that come to mind when thinking of Frank.
Frank Lachney passed away on November 18, 2020 at 10:45 am. Frank was born October 5, 1945 to the proud parents Czar and Edwina Lachney in Alexandria, LA.
Following graduation from Bolton High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the height of the Vietnam War to serve his country as an air traffic controller off the coast of Vietnam.
Upon completion of four years of military service, Frank entered nursing school to become a registered nurse. Once again, he started a career in service to his country by spending the next 30 years attending to U.S. Veterans at the Alexandria V.A. Hospital. By that time, his Parkinson's was winning the battle over his mobility and retirement from the career he loved was the only option.
Before Parkinson's took command of his body, during the late 1970's Frank developed a love of bicycling. So much so, that he and a couple of friends formed a club to ensure all bike riders of all skill levels could join in weekly rides. This group later became known as the Kisatchie Bicycle club. Over the years, scores of people learned to appreciate the sport of cycling. So, riders ENJOY!
Frank and Shirley enjoyed many years as members of the Krewe of Kincaid.
Frank also enjoyed his membership in the Alexandria Exchange Club. Frank and Shirley enjoyed many years traveling the US and several foreign countries. He was a devout Catholic and a deep believer, a true man of faith. Frank was immensely proud to become a member of the Knights of Columbus of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Many hours were spent reading the Holy Bible.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Czar and Edwina Lachney and his sister, Teresa Chatelain. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Shirley Fett Lachney, sister Gastria Bourgeois (Lee), 3 nephews and five nieces, and a host of great nieces and nephews and stepson Bryant Bennett. He was proud to be called PaPe' by his grandchildren, Austin and Mary Kate Bennett. Also survived by his sister in law Susan Ussery and brother in law Patrick Fett (Robin).
Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers, Pineville on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church in Pineville, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Walter Ajaero officiating. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers honored to serve are nephews, Guy Fox, Mark Fox and Keith Chatelain, great nephews Tyler and Mark Fox, and Godson Timothy Bigelow. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Paul and Charles Phillips.
