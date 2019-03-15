Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Frank Walker Jr. Obituary
Frank Walker, Jr.

Natchitoches, LA - Services for Mr. Frank Walker, Jr. will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Memory Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Mr. Walker, 84, of Natchitoches, LA, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. He was a retired bus driver of 35 years from the Natchitoches Parish School System and he was also self employed and the owner of his own business - Walkers Dirt Contractor. He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank Walker, Sr., and Hannah Blake Walker, one brother: Charles Walker and one sister: Bessie Broussard.

Frank is survived by his wife: Ethel Mae Walker, daughters: Frances Walker, Jennifer Walker Braxton, Yvonne Scott, Shelia Irchirl and Betty Spivey, sons: Frank Walker, III, Bobby Walker and Billy Walker, brother: Sam Henry Walker, and sisters: Dorothy Walker, Grace Jacks, Marie Walker, Mary Jones, Bonita Johnson, Eunice Maiden, Hazel Wilson, Lillian Broussard, and Florence Brown, along with 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019
