Frankie Lea McBride Lofton
Baton Rouge - Funeral services celebrating the life of Frankie Lea McBride Lofton will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Tim Hisaw and Dr. Matthew Young officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.
The family asks that friends call after 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, and continue after 8:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Frankie Lea McBride Lofton was born January 12, 1924, in Dry Prong, LA. to Rufus and Ruth Futrell McBride, the oldest of seven children. She passed from this life Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge.
She married her husband, Matt D. Lofton, in 1944 and they raised their three sons on a farm in Ball, LA. She retired from the Louisiana Baptist Convention, Alexandria, and was a member of Tioga First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and worked with Children's Bible Drill for many years. Her favorite pastime was working in the many beautiful flower beds in her yard and helping Matt with his cows.
She was an avid Tiger fan, no matter what the sport. Three years after Matt's death in 2008, she moved to Baton Rouge to live near Dewey and Karen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Ray McBride, Dalton McBride, Travis McBride and JoNell Stewart and beloved granddaughter, Lynne Lofton Walker.
She is survived by her sons and their wives, Dr. Robert and Lela Melson Lofton, Dewey and Karen Petrus Lofton and Terry and Brenda McLemore Lofton; her brothers, Howard McBride and Bobby McBride and wife Hilda; grandchildren, Jesse Lofton, Russell Lofton, Barry Lofton and wife Megan Moore, Janna Lofton Young and husband Matthew, and Jennifer Lofton; great grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan and Stephen Lofton, Hope Johnson and husband Dillon, Kayla Walker and Fiancée, Dillon Duplessis, and Lydia, Kyla, Ilanna, Nathan, Hanna and Obadiah Young; great-great grandchildren, Colton, Abel, Brantley and Amariah; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family has designated Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or to Tioga First Baptist Church, 1309 Singer Drive, Pineville, LA 71360 for memorial contributions.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 18, 2019